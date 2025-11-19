Tripura BJP alleges Tipra Motha behind attacks on workers, party offices in council areas; calls violence fear-driven

A senior BJP leader in Tripura has alleged a series of targeted attacks on party workers and offices across areas under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), claiming the incidents took place shortly after a joining programme in the Takarjala Assembly Constituency.

Bipin Debbarma, the party’s general secretary, said workers who attended the event, held a day earlier and addressed by Chief Minister Manik Saha, faced what he described as “brutal attacks” when they returned to their localities.

A three-member delegation — comprising Debbarma, tribal welfare minister Bikash Debbarma and former MP Rebati Tripura — visited one of the affected offices on Wednesday to review the damage.

Debbarma later reported that the BJP office at Khumulwng, the TTAADC headquarters, had been set ablaze. Photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Saha and Maharaja Bir Bikram were among the items destroyed. He further claimed that another office in Jampuijala, inaugurated only two months earlier, was “vandalised and ransacked”, and several workers were assaulted. He attributed the attacks to members of the Tipra Motha Party. A vehicle belonging to the local Mandal president was also damaged.

“We strongly condemn and protest such heinous crimes,” Debbarma told reporters, adding that the delegation’s visit aimed to “assess the entire situation” before briefing senior leaders.

He argued that the BJP was being targeted because its “organisational strength is increasing across the state” and said that people were joining the party as they were “inspired by the development works” undertaken by the state government. Debbarma asserted that the BJP was confident of victory in the 2026 District Council elections.

Asked about the possibility of an alliance with the Tipra Motha Party, he responded that any decision would rest with the party’s top leadership.