Ruling BJP coalition partner in Tripura, IPFT lost one more legislative member on November 8, with Mevar Kumar Jamatia, MLA from Asharambari Constituency is all set to resign.

Further, the MLA will be submitting his resignation to the Speaker of the Tripura Assembly Ratan Chakraborty in his Assembly office later today.

This was confirmed to India Today NE by MLA Mevar Kumar Jamatia over the phone.

Earlier in October 2022, Dhananjay Tripura, MLA from the Raima Valley constituency also left IPFT and joined TIPRA Motha.

On September 23 last an MLA of the ruling BJP Burba Mohan Tripura resigned and joined the TIPRA Motha party.

Before that three other BJP MLAs Sudip Roy Barman, Asish Kumar Saha and Asish Das has left the ruling party and joined other parties.



Meantime, there are widespread whispers that more indigenous MLAs of the ruling coalition parties in Tripura are waiting in the queue to join the TIPRA Motha as the state goes for its 60-seat assembly election which is scheduled early next year.

In a report filed by India Today NE on October 6, speculations were already been made with regards to three of its loyal MLAs from the ruling BJP government joining TIPRA Motha led by Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Tripura BJP MLA Parimal Debbarma said, "There is no question of joining TIPRA Motha, all such claims are baseless"

Meanwhile, India Today NE tried to reach out to Mevar Kumar Jamatia, and D C Hrangkhawl however they were unavailable to respond at that point in time.