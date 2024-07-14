In preparation for the upcoming three-tier Panchayat elections in Tripura, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its list of candidates. Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and BJP State General Secretary Amit Rakshit shared this information during a press conference on Sunday.

Following the announcement of the election date by the Tripura State Election Commission, set for August 8, the BJP conducted a series of meetings over the past three days to finalize its candidates. The Model Code of Conduct has been enforced, and all political parties have begun declaring their candidates, filing nominations, and conducting campaigns.

"The Tripura State Election Commission has declared August 8 as the date of the election, prompting the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. All political parties have begun declaring their candidates, filing nominations, and conducting campaigns. BJP, the largest political party in Tripura, has held a series of meetings over the past three days regarding the Panchayat Elections. Following this, candidates were selected after BJP representatives from across the state submitted their nominations," said Minister Chowdhury.

He further stated that after selecting the candidates' names, the party held meetings with Tripura Pradesh organizations, district presidents, ministers, MLAs, and other leaders. The list of names was submitted to the candidate selection committee led by BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya and Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha.

"Our primary criteria for candidate selection include social acceptance, tenure in the party, educational qualifications, and other relevant factors. We are committed to working for village development to contribute to our country," Minister Chowdhury told reporters.

He emphasized the democratic and rule-based process followed by the BJP in selecting candidates, suggesting that no other party adheres to such meticulous standards.

"We have declared candidates for eight Zila Parishads where there are 116 seats. In 58 blocks, we have 35 Panchayat Samitis with 423 seats. Additionally, we have fielded candidates for 605 Gram Panchayats, comprising 6,370 seats. We are confident that BJP will win in each and every seat and will strengthen the three-tier Panchayat by carrying out development works. By July 18, we will file the nominations across the state," he added.