The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the names of its candidate for the assembly by-elections to be held in Tripura.

The BJP has declared Taffajal Hossain as its candidate for the Boxanagar constituency and Bindu Debnath is set to contest from the Dhanpur constituency.

Earlier on August 14, BJP NE Coordinator Sambit Patra, BJP Tripura President Rajib Bhattacharya, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik, and other prominent leaders held a meeting with regards to the by-polls.



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The Tripura Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) has unveiled its candidate lineup for the forthcoming by-elections set to take place on September 5 in the Boxanagar and Dhanpur Assembly Constituencies within Tripura's Sepahijala district.

During a press conference, Narayan Kar, the Convener of Tripura Left Front, disclosed that Mijan Hossain, the son of the late MLA Samsul Haque, will be the contender for Boxanagar. In the Dhanpur Assembly constituency, Kaushik Chanda will be the candidate, having previously contested from the same seat during the 2023 Assembly Election against Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik.

On the otherhand, the BJP has declared Taapsee Roy as its candidate for the by-election to be held on the Dhupguri assembly seat in West Bengal.

It is to be mentioned here that the Dhupguri assembly seat in West Bengal was vacated following the death of sitting assembly member Bishnu Pada Ray.