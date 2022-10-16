The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 16 appointed Mahendra Singh, a former minister in Uttar Pradesh, as its election in-charge for the Tripura Assembly elections.

As per reports, the appointment was made by the BJP's national president JP Nadda.

In addition to this, Rajya Sabha MP Samir Oraon has been appointed as co-incharge for the elections.

In wake of the elections, politics in the state has intensified as reportedly one MLA of BJP-IPFT named Dhananjay Tripura resigned from his post.

He submitted his resignation to the Speaker and announced to join Pradyot Kishor Debbarman's party TIPRA Motha. He is the second IPFT MLA to quit the party in the last year.

A year ago, IPFT MLA Brishketu Debbarma also left the party and joined TIPRA Motha.

In the 2018 assembly elections, out of 60 assembly seats in the state, the BJP won 36 seats while the IPFT won eight. With the resignation of Dhananjay Tripura, the number of IPFT MLAs came down to six.