The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura has issued a show-cause notice to its Boxanagar Assembly Constituency MLA, Md. Tafajjal Hossain, over alleged objectionable and derogatory remarks concerning the food habits and lifestyle of the state's tribal communities in a video that recently went viral on social media.



The controversy erupted after BJP MLA Tafajjal Hossain allegedly made derogatory remarks about the Tipra Motha Party and the tribal during an election campaign.



He purportedly said the Tipra Motha Party which is party of janajati (tribal) after their birth they sleeps with pigs, rare pigs and also eat pigs.



In the notice issued by the party's State Disciplinary Committee, the BJP alleged that Hossain's comments and the manner in which they were presented had caused widespread resentment and concern among members of the tribal community and other sections of society.



The party stated that maintaining harmony among different communities is a collective responsibility of every public representative, particularly in a state like Tripura, which is known for its diverse social and cultural composition.



The notice further stated that such conduct was unacceptable from an elected representative, considering the dignity and responsibilities associated with his position.



Apart from the alleged remarks on tribal food habits and lifestyle, the BJP also expressed displeasure over what it described as speculative statements made by Hossain in the names of the incumbent Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and a former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, claiming that such statements had triggered adverse reactions among the public.



Issued with the approval of the State BJP President Abhishek Debroy, the notice has directed the MLA to submit a written explanation within seven days of receiving it.



The party has also sought clarification on his role and position regarding the allegations and asked him to explain why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him.



The notice was signed by Tapas Bhattacharya, Convener of the BJP's State Disciplinary Committee, who warned that failure to respond within the stipulated period would invite action under party rule