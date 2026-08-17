Tripura BJP begins booth verification drive ahead of village council polls

The Tripura unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will begin a statewide booth verification exercise from August 18 ahead of the upcoming village council elections, with the party directing its organisational units to identify weak and inactive booths and strengthen their ground-level teams.

In a notification issued by the Tripura BJP State Executive Committee, State BJP president Abhishek Debroy directed all district presidents to initiate the verification process across the State.

As part of the exercise, inactive and weak booths will be identified and new workers assigned responsibilities wherever necessary. The party has also instructed that workers given booth-level responsibilities should not simultaneously hold other organisational or administrative duties, allowing them to focus exclusively on booth verification and related activities.

A five-member State Booth Verification Team has been constituted to oversee the exercise. State BJP vice-president Tapas Bhattacharya has been appointed convenor, while state secretary Nabadal Banik, state secretary Bhumika Nanda Reang, BJP chairman Abhijit Deb and former district president Debabrata Bhattacharjee have been appointed co-convenors.

The State Booth Verification Team will coordinate the exercise across the districts. Each district will form a three-member committee comprising a convenor and two co-convenors.

At the mandal level, a district-level in-charge will be appointed, who will constitute a three-member mandal verification team to carry out the exercise.

The BJP has set August 24 as the deadline for completing the statewide booth verification process.

The exercise is aimed at strengthening the party's grassroots organisational network and improving its preparedness at the booth level ahead of the village council elections.