Tripura BJP begins groundwork for local body polls, eyes massive victory

The Tripura BJP has begun organisational preparations for the upcoming local body elections, with state president Abhishek Debroy on August 2 saying the party is strengthening its grassroots network to secure a decisive victory in the polls.

During his visit to Unakoti district, Debroy said the party is reviewing its organisational strength across all districts and identifying areas that require improvement ahead of the village committee, Nagar Panchayat and municipal council elections.

Accompanied by ministers Tinku Roy and Santana Chakma, BJP General Secretary Bhagaban Das and other senior leaders, Debroy held discussions with local party workers and leaders to assess the ground situation and prepare an organisational roadmap.

He said the meetings are aimed at identifying shortcomings, taking corrective measures and formulating strategies to further strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

"Several important elections are ahead of us, including village committee, Nagar Panchayat and municipal council elections. We are discussing the steps needed to overcome weaknesses and ensure victory with a huge mandate," Debroy said.

The BJP leader added that similar organisational reviews are being conducted across the state. Referring to his recent visit to North Tripura district, he said the response from party workers and supporters had been encouraging and had boosted the party's confidence ahead of the elections.

Debroy said the BJP's primary focus is to further consolidate its organisational structure and maintain close coordination with workers at the grassroots level as it prepares for the upcoming polls.