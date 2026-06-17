Tripura BJP begins preparations for village committee polls, awaits central leadership's nod

The Tripura unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun preparations for the upcoming Village Committee (VC) elections, although the final strategy and decision on contesting the polls will be taken by the party's central leadership, state BJP president Abhishek Debroy said on June 17.

The development comes a day after the Tripura State Election Commission informed the Supreme Court that Village Committee elections in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) would be conducted in September, ending a decade-long gap since the last polls.

Speaking on the issue, Debroy said the BJP would proceed in accordance with directions from the party's leadership in New Delhi.

"As far as I have learnt, the Village Committee election will be held in September. We still have time. BJP is a national party, and several decisions have to be taken after consultation with the central leadership. Therefore, I cannot disclose the party's strategy at this stage, but discussions will be held," he said.

The BJP leader added that the state unit has already started preparing for the elections and will actively work on the ground based on guidance received from the party's central leadership.

"From the Tripura BJP side, we will take preparations and work accordingly. We will be on the field to contest. However, all this depends on the leadership in Delhi," Debroy said.

The forthcoming Village Committee elections are expected to be politically significant in the tribal council areas, with major parties likely to intensify their organisational activities ahead of the September polls.