Biplab Kumar Deb, the BJP candidate for Tripura West parliamentary constituency, criticized former Chief Minister of Tripura, Samir Ranjan Barman, and his son, Sudip Roy Barman, a former Minister and Congress MLA, for allegedly aiding the CPIM in retaining power in the state.

Deb stated, "It was due to Samir Ranjan Barman that the Communists came to power in Tripura. The Congress, led by the father and son duo, supported the CPIM, making it impossible to dislodge them from the state."

He further asserted, "The Communists would never have had the opportunity to come to power in Tripura if the Barmans hadn't backed them. Their covert alliance with the Communists is now evident to the people of the state. Even Tripura Pradesh Congress President, Ashish Kumar Saha, seems to have adopted the communist ideology. The discerning people of the state will respond to them democratically in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections."

Deb also criticized the CPIM, alleging that in the past 25 years, the party had failed to improve the socio-economic conditions of the state's residents.

"Their sole aim was to develop their party and party offices at the expense of the people's welfare. By neglecting Tripura in the name of overall development, they deceived the nation with false promises of a prosperous state," he added.