Tripura BJP candidate Devid Debbarma targets Tipra Motha over ‘reign of loot’ in TTAADC

Tripura BJP secretary and party nominee for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, Devid Debbarma, on Thursday, April 2, accused the Tipra Motha Party of corruption, poor governance and failing to meet public expectations.

Speaking at an election rally in the Ramchandraghat constituency, where he is contesting, Debbarma said voters had once backed Tipra Motha with “high hopes for development and progress” but were left disappointed.

“But what did they deliver?” he asked. “They forgot the very people who brought them to power.”

He alleged that the past five years under Tipra Motha had seen a “reign of loot”, claiming that development remained absent across council areas despite sufficient funding from the state government.

“Not a single area has seen meaningful progress. Instead, there has been rampant corruption,” Debbarma said, adding that funds intended for development were misused at multiple levels. “From Executive Members to Zonal Chairmen, public funds meant for development have been looted.”

Debbarma further claimed that the party would struggle to justify its record if asked to present a report of its performance over the last five years.

“That is why people have now understood the reality and are withdrawing their support,” he said, asserting that Tipra Motha was “losing ground rapidly”.

Pointing to what he described as a shift in public sentiment, the BJP leader said the party had witnessed a surge in support ahead of the polls.

“In just the past week, more than 4,000 voters have joined the BJP,” he said, calling it a sign of “the changing mood on the ground” and expressing confidence of a decisive win in the TTAADC elections.

He urged voters to back the BJP, promising transparent governance and tangible development if elected.