In the ongoing vote count for the two Lok Sabha seats, BJP candidates are leading in both constituencies.

Counting began at 8 AM, with BJP's Biplab Kumar Deb securing a significant lead in the West Parliamentary Assembly Constituency with 856,553 votes. His closest competitor, Asish Kumar Saha of the INDI bloc, trails with 262,151 votes.

In the East (ST) Parliamentary Constituency, BJP's Kriti Devi Sing is also ahead, holding 767,071 votes, while Rajendra Reang, representing the INDI bloc and CPIM, lags behind with 287,386 votes.

Commenting on the situation, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya expressed confidence in Narendra Modi's continued leadership as Prime Minister, citing the BJP's strong performance as evidence.

"The results showcase the trust and confidence people have in PM Modi. I extend my congratulations to the people of both this state and the entire country. BJP is leading in both Tripura seats, underscoring our primary agenda of securing the victory," Bhattacharya stated.

He further asserted that the electorate has firmly rejected the alliance between CPIM and Congress, deeming it unholy.