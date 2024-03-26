The Tripura BJP candidates for Lok Sabha seats in the state, including MP and Former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Kriti Singh Debbarma, will file their nominations on March 27 and 28.

The decision was made during an extensive meeting between BJP leaders, Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), and Tipra Motha leaders held yesterday at Sonar Tari Hotel in Agartala.

BJP, IPFT, and Tipra Motha held its first coordination meeting ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

This closed-door meeting was held in a private hotel in the capital for around 2 hours

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, West Tripura Lok Sabha seat candidate Biplab Kumar Deb, East Tripura Lok Sabha seat candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma, Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharya, Founder of Tipra Motha Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, President of Tipra Motha Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl, Minister Animesh Debbarma and other legislators of IPFT and Tipra Motha were present.

Speaking about the meeting, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya said that the meeting discussed the strategy for fighting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“BJP was ruling the state, and in the meantime, we had an agreement with Tipra Motha as well, and they came to the government. In these circumstances, we had a coordination meeting with IPFT, BJP, and TIPRA Motha leaders. A plan was outlined keeping the Lok Sabha in mind. In the coming days, following this plan, we will work for Lok Sabha. From this meeting, we have decided to hold the same at the grassroots level too. And based on coordination, we will strengthen the hand of PM Modi by winning both seats of Lok Sabha,” he said.

The BJP leader further informed that on March 27, we will submit our nomination paper for the West Tripura Parliamentary seat. At 10 AM, a rally will be started in front of Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan at Agartala, and on March 28, nomination will be filed for the East seat at Ambassa in Dhalai District.

“All leaders, MLAs, MDCs will be present and will ensure victory in both seats,” he said.