Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the frontal wings of Tripura’s ruling BJP are anticipating minor changes as senior leaders, who arrived in the state, held a series of meetings with the state leadership.

BJP All India General Secretary BL Santosh and North Eastern Coordinator Sambit Patra, Rituraj Sinha, Assam, and Tripura Organization General Prabhari Rabindra Raju arrived in the state for a two-day visit.

They were welcomed at MBB Airport by State BJP President Rajib Bhattacharya and General Secretary Amit Rakshit, Sports Minister Tinku Roy and others.

Speaking on the issue, a senior leader from the BJP said that the high-level leadership delegation led by the BJP's All India General Secretary visited the state to strengthen its organizational strength.



Also Read: Tripura: Tipra Motha demands cancellation of December 25 rally seeking delisting of converted ST people, writes to CM

“During the two-day visit to the state, they will meet with the top leadership at the district and mandal levels, along with the Pradesh leadership. Tripura has two seats in the Lok Sabha, and the BJP won both seats in the last Lok Sabha elections. This time, the possibility of opposition parties coming together and fielding a joint candidate is high. Naturally, the BJP has to prepare for a stronger fight,” said the source.

He further mentioned that after arriving in the state today, the senior BJP leaders held a meeting with Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, General Secretary Amit Rakshit, and others.

“They have had a series of discussions on the organizational matters in the state as the Lok Sabha elections are approaching. In the meeting, a preliminary decision has been taken that the Presidents of all the frontal wings will be changed, and final lists of names have already been selected. However, these lists will be rechecked before release,” added the BJP source.