Tripura BJP president Abhishek Debroy on October 26 accused the Congress of attempting to create political instability, alleging that the party was frustrated by the BJP’s growing strength and its own declining political base.

Reacting to the controversy over Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s alleged controversial remarks, Debroy claimed that opposition parties were resorting to political tactics as their electoral prospects weakened.

He said remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family reflected the opposition’s frustration. Debroy also accused the Congress and other opposition parties of misleading the public with allegations of vote theft, claiming they were unable to challenge the BJP through electoral contests.

On allegations of electoral irregularities, the Tripura BJP chief referred to the disqualification of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from Parliament. He also cited the 1951–52 general elections, alleging that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had interfered in the electoral process in connection with the Rampur constituency. These claims were made by Debroy and were not independently verified in the information provided.

Debroy further accused opposition parties of invoking the recent movement in Bangladesh to encourage young people to take to the streets. Referring to Nehru and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, he alleged that opposition leaders were seeking alternative routes to power when they failed to secure it through the parliamentary democratic process.

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Debroy described the exercise as routine, saying similar revisions had been conducted in the past. He claimed that people in Tripura and across the country were aware of what he called the opposition’s allegations surrounding the process.

Citing Kerala and West Bengal, Debroy accused opposition parties of applying double standards to electoral procedures. He alleged that they did not question electronic voting machines (EVMs) when election results favoured them but raised objections to EVMs and voter-list revisions when the outcomes went against them.

Debroy maintained that the opposition’s allegations reflected political frustration as the BJP continued to expand its presence across the country.