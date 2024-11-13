Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and Rajya Sabha MP, Rajib Bhattacharya, on November 13 criticised the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Congress, accusing both parties of conspiring to prevent the BJP from forming the government. He however claimed their efforts were unsuccessful, as the people rejected their attempts.

Bhattacharya made these remarks during an event held to observe the death anniversary of late BJP leader Shyamhari Sharma, who was the first BJP karyakarta killed in 1991 in Agartala.

He stated, “On November 13, 1991, during a by-election in the 6-Agartala Assembly Constituency, our leader was contesting, and during that time, miscreants attacked him brutally near Lal Bahadur Chowmuhani in Agartala, resulting in his murder. Along with him, two other persons were injured. He was a victim of despicable political victimization by the CPI(M) and Congress. Due to the tireless efforts of BJP workers, our party has formed the government here twice,” he stated.

He further mentioned that the present BJP government’s main priority is law and order.

“The present government is committed to ensuring the safety of people by maintaining law and order. The opposition thought that by killing Shyamhari Sharma, they could prevent the BJP from forming the government, but the people responded to it. People do not want violence; they desire peace and development. Both our state and central governments have consistently worked for the welfare of every section of society,” he added.