Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharya launched an attack against opposition parties CPIM and Congress, accusing them of historical disrespect towards Dr BR Ambedkar while opportunistically using his name for political gains.

"The Congress and CPIM are organising conventions and rallies, which are nothing but a drama. These two parties have insulted Dr BR Ambedkar," Bhattacharya told reporters at a BJP rally in Agartala on Friday.

The BJP organised the "Gaurav Abhiyan" rally as part of a nationwide campaign to raise constitutional awareness. The campaign, initiated by the party's national leadership, includes similar rallies across all districts of Tripura.

Bhattacharya, who represents Tripura in the Rajya Sabha, pointed to specific historical incidents of alleged discrimination. He claimed Congress leaders, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi, and Indira Gandhi, had undermined Ambedkar's political aspirations, forcing him to withdraw from electoral politics.

The BJP chief also targeted CPIM, citing an incident during a by-election where a party leader allegedly urged voters to destroy their ballot papers rather than vote for Ambedkar. "And now CPIM is holding rallies using Dr Ambedkar's name. CPIM also disrespected the Constitution," he said.

Highlighting his party's commitment to Ambedkar's legacy, Bhattacharya referenced Prime Minister Modi's initiative to establish five pilgrimage sites at locations significant to Ambedkar's life.