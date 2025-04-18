Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya on Friday slammed All India Congress Committee leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi for allegedly looting public funds for their own interests.

Bhattacharya made the statement while leading a protest rally against the National Herald case.

“Our country has witnessed massive corruption as the Enforcement Directorate has submitted a chargesheet in a ₹2,000 crore money laundering case against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. It is very strange to see that the organisation, which was established in 1937 to spread the voice of the freedom struggle, was later misused. Since 2010, they have taken over a large number of properties from Bhopal, Kolkata, Patna, and Maharashtra. In 2014, the ED took up the case and gradually grilled Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and further investigated the matter,” said Bhattacharya.



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He further said that on April 15, 2025, the ED submitted the chargesheet accusing Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of money laundering.

“These Congress leaders, who talk about the country and the freedom fight, have opened a company named Young India, of which 76% of the shares belong to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. They both have proven that they looted public funds. We strongly condemn this. To highlight their moral degradation, we are holding protest rallies across the country, including in Tripura. They have used the money of the people for their own interests,” he added.