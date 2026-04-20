Tripura BJP chief accuses Tipra Motha of violence after TTAADC poll results, warns ‘no criminals will be spared’

Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya on April 20 accused workers of the Tipra Motha Party of unleashing large-scale violence following the declaration of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) election results, and warned that those responsible would face action.

Bhattacharya made the remarks after visiting BJP workers who have taken shelter at Saheed Bhagat Singh Yuva Awas in Agartala since the results were announced on April 17.

Alleging attacks on party workers, he said incidents of violence, including vandalism of houses, were reported in the aftermath of the polls. “Not a single criminal will be spared,” he said, adding that the BJP does not believe in violence and is committed to development.

“We want proper development of tribal areas and overall development of Tripura. People speak of ‘thansa’ (unity), but here unity is being misused. We must stop this and work together for ‘Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura’,” he said.

The BJP leader also said he has spoken to Chief Minister Manik Saha regarding the situation. According to him, the Chief Minister, who was in West Bengal, is expected to return and hold a high-level meeting to review the law and order situation.

“He is aware of everything and will take necessary steps. Arrangements will be made to ensure the safe return of our workers to their homes,” Bhattacharya said.

He further alleged that Tipra Motha workers were behind the violence and claimed that attempts to arrest those involved were being obstructed. “Whenever we try to arrest their workers, they block roads,” he said.

Bhattacharya added that party leaders are on the ground meeting affected workers, and temporary shelter has been arranged at six locations for those displaced by the violence.