Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya launched a scathing attack on the previous Left Front government, accusing it of misleading youth with socialist and capitalist ideologies while suppressing development during its rule.

Speaking at a youth-focused event "Tarunner Ogro Jatra-2025" at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan, the Rajya Sabha MP highlighted the BJP's focus on youth leadership in governance.

"When we were in school, the then government destroyed the history. We heard two words—socialism and capitalism—during their (CPIM) tenure," Bhattacharya said. "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the youth have been given nationalism."

The BJP leader emphasised the party's grassroots transformation, noting that all recently appointed Mandal Presidents are under 45 years old. He praised the current administration's commitment to youth empowerment and nationalist values.

Bhattacharya drew attention to national policy shifts, particularly regarding Kashmir. "By imposing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the then government was trying to divide the country," he stated, crediting Prime Minister Modi for its abrogation and the restoration of national unity.

He also acknowledged Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's role in preserving the Northeast's integration with India, while criticising the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for allegedly hampering development. "CPIM never worked for development and always suppressed the people," Bhattacharya concluded.