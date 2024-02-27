In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya chaired an organizational meeting of the Janajati Morcha (tribal wing) on Tuesday, emphasizing the strengthening of the organization.

After presiding over the meeting at the BJP state party office in Agartala, Bhattacharya informed the formation of a new committee for BJP Janajati Morcha in Tripura, with former MLA Parimal Debbarma as the president.

The inaugural meeting of the new committee took place, with a focus on gearing up for the impending Lok Sabha elections.

"The primary agenda of the meeting is to discuss strategies for strengthening the organization, intensifying its work, and expanding its presence in the Janajati areas. With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, we deliberated on how to enhance our organizational capabilities. Both our governments, including the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, are tirelessly working for the development and welfare of the indigenous people. We must create an outreach program to highlight these development initiatives," Bhattacharya stated.

The BJP leader further mentioned that the meeting also addressed discussions on the preparation for the Lok Sabha elections and emphasized the need to strengthen the organization post-election.