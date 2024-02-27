Tripura BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya criticized the CPIM for allegedly exploiting youths and leading them towards a destructive path.

Addressing new voters at Melaghar in Sepahijala district, the BJP president claimed that during the UPA-led Congress government, efforts were made to hinder India's progress.

"India was grappling with scams during the UPA-led Congress government. Some political parties were attempting to sell our country. However, when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, he saved the country. The new generation might not be aware of how the previous Congress government worked to hold India back and the prevalence of scams. But now, India is progressing in all sectors, thanks to PM Modi", he said.

The BJP leader emphasized that PM Modi is giving importance to the youth and claimed that there is no doubt that Narendra Modi will be the Prime Minister of India again in 2024, and the groundwork has already been laid.

Rajib highlighted that PM Modi is not just thinking about 2024 but is envisioning India's position in 2047, with youths playing a key role in reaching the topmost position by then.

"Considering the history of Tripura, we know how people lived in this state amidst various problems over the last 25 years. They have changed the entire society, including health, education, and employment policies. The youths, who should work for the development and progress of the state and nation, have allegedly been used by the CPIM for political agendas, leading them down the wrong path. Rajib also criticized CPIM for the termination of 10323 teachers. Since our party came into government, we have provided government jobs. Have you heard of any case against government jobs? Those with quality secure jobs; we don't consider political affiliations. We seek positive change," he added.

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