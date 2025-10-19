Tripura BJP chief vows action against MLA for remarks on party leaders

Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee on October 19 announced that “strong action” will be taken against party MLA Tafazzal Hussain for making critical remarks about MP Biplab Kumar Deb and former Union minister Pratima Bhoumik.

The controversy erupted after Hussain, while addressing a football match at Boxanagar in Sepahijala district on October 18, accused Deb and Bhoumik of refusing financial help for the construction of a gallery at the local ground.

“I had approached Pratima Bhoumik and Biplab Kumar Deb to fund the construction of the gallery, but they did not. When I requested Rajib Bhattacharjee, he readily agreed and sanctioned Rs 50 lakh from his MPLAD fund,” Hussain had said.

Bhattacharjee, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, was present on the stage during the speech. The comments quickly sparked tension within the party, prompting Bhattacharjee to issue a public condemnation.

“I strongly condemn the statement made by the MLA. I have already spoken to the central leadership about the matter. Strong action will be taken,” Bhattacharjee told reporters on Sunday.

He also reminded party workers about maintaining respect for senior leaders. “Biplab Kumar Deb is a former chief minister and now a Lok Sabha MP, and Pratima Bhoumik is a former Union minister. They are an integral part of our party,” he said.

The BJP’s state unit is expected to take up the issue formally with the central leadership soon. (With inputs from PTI)