Tripura BJP chief warns against anti-party activities amid reports of groupism

Tripura BJP president Abhishek Debroy on September 15 said the party would address organisational issues and differences among workers, but warned that anti-party activities would invite disciplinary action.

Speaking to reporters at the state BJP headquarters, Debroy addressed reports of groupism and differences between party workers and mandal-level leadership. He said the BJP has an organisational mechanism to resolve such issues.

Debroy said BJP organisational committees are reconstituted every three years and clarified that workers whose names do not appear in a newly formed committee should not be viewed as having been removed from the party.

He said workers continue to remain associated with the BJP in different capacities and that the formation of mandal-level committees is carried out through the party's organisational process, with oversight from the central leadership in New Delhi.

“If there are any problems regarding the functioning of mandal committees, the party will look into them,” Debroy said.

At the same time, he warned that strict disciplinary action would be taken against party workers found engaging in activities that go against the interests of the BJP.

BJP announces month-long programmes for PM Modi's birthday

Debroy also announced a series of programmes to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, which will be observed across Tripura from September 17 to October 17.

He highlighted Modi's long political career, including his tenure as Gujarat chief minister before becoming prime minister, and said the country had witnessed significant changes under his leadership since 2014.

The month-long programme will include drawing competitions, Namo Seva initiatives, programmes involving Anganwadi centres, service-oriented activities and a march carrying the “Seva Mashaal”, among other events.

According to Debroy, the programmes are aimed at increasing public awareness and encouraging greater participation in community-oriented activities.