The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha and Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb, has strongly condemned the attack on the ancestral home of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in Shahjadpur, Bangladesh.



The leaders have demanded strict and exemplary punishment for those involved.

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha said that miscreants recently vandalized and attacked the ancestral home of Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore in Shahjadpur, located in the Sirajganj district of Bangladesh.



“This incident is highly condemnable and a matter of national shame. Rabindranath Tagore, the world-renowned poet, composed the national anthems of both India and Bangladesh. An attack on his ancestral home — a place intertwined with his legacy — is an attack on our shared cultural heritage and traditions. I demand exemplary punishment for the culprits involved. The caretaker government of Bangladesh must take immediate and strict action,” said Dr. Saha.



Echoing similar sentiments, former Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb described the attack on "Kacharibari" — Tagore's ancestral home and now the Rabindra Museum — as a dark chapter in the cultural history of Bangladesh.



“Rabi Thakur is a symbol of emotion and unity beyond caste, religion, or language. That such a sacred site, representing the memory of the creator of our national anthem, was not spared from the fury of violent, vengeful elements is deeply disturbing. These acts are continuously shaming Bangladesh on the global stage and leading the nation toward cultural and moral decay. The rise of intolerance, hatred, and anti-minority sentiments is writing a black chapter in the country’s history. I strongly condemn and deplore this heinous act,” said Deb.



Tripura’s Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath also denounced the attack and expressed deep concern over the increasing incidents of cultural violence.

Meanwhile, the Tripura Pradesh BJP had planned to organize a protest rally against the attack. However, the event was postponed in light of the recent Air India flight crash.



“The vandalism of Tagore’s ancestral house was carried out in a pre-planned manner. We had planned a protest rally, but we postponed it following the unfortunate Air India flight crash,” said BJP state general secretary Amit Rakshit.



He further alleged that the interim government of Bangladesh, led by Mohammad Yunus, is engaging in several activities that are "anti-India" in nature.



“They are making provocative statements against India. The attack on Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore is part of a larger conspiracy,” added Rakshit.