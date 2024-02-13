The Pradesh BJP strongly criticized certain political parties today, accusing them of engaging in opportunistic politics surrounding the use of the Roman script in the Kokborok language, leading to confusion among the people.

During a press conference, Bipin Debbarma, General Secretary of the Pradesh BJP, asserted that some individuals attempted to sow discord by exploiting the script issue.

"A section of opposition parties within the state aimed to exploit the confusion among students for their own gain, attempting to sow division. Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha has successfully addressed this issue, emphasizing that the development of Tripura is intricately linked with the development of the indigenous people. With this perspective, the problem has been resolved," he stated.



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Debbarma expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha for his efforts in resolving the concerns of Janajati students.

He highlighted the decision of the BJP-IPFT coalition government to conduct exams in the Roman script, emphasizing its consideration for the future of students.

He pointed out that the previous government had neglected the issues faced by Janajati students for an extended period. In contrast, the BJP government took decisive action, prioritizing the welfare and future of the indigenous population.