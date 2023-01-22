Tripura Police on January 21 arrested four BJP workers including a BJP Corporator of Ward number 51 of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) for allegedly attacking a Congress worker.

However, the police have also arrested the Congress worker after BJP filed another FIR against him.

Speaking on the issues, Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ajay Kumar Das said on January 21 late at night in Subhas Nagar Housing Complex in Agartala an incident took place where one Pankaj Barman was detained and attacked by BJP workers.

“Soon after we received the information we immediately rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. Later, we summoned Pankaj Barman to the police station and noted everything and he filed a complaint. In his complaint Pankaj alleged that around 10 PM yesterday some people detained him and attacked him severely as he is a supporter of Congress and he came under attack by BJP supporters”, the SDPO said.

SDPO Das said Pankaj has filed a complaint against nine people mentioning their names.

“We have lodged the FIR under section 341/325/379 (a) and 34 IPC. Following this yesterday at midnight we arrested some people among them one is Sushanta Chandra Bhowmik, Tinku Debnath, Bhaskar Paul, and Khokan Das. Among them, Sushanta Chandra Bhowmik is a corporator of Ward Number 51. We have forwarded them before the court”, he said.

The police official further informed that another complaint was also lodged against Pankaj Barman alleging that he has attacked BJP workers.

“So we have also arrested him and produced him before the court. We are working following the guideline of ECI”, he added.