Tripura BJP declared the names of the party’s district presidents after holding elections today among 37 candidates.

Addressing a press conference, Prabhari of Tripura BJP, Dr. Rajdeep Roy, said that around 74 nominations were filed for the District Presidents, among which 37 applications were rejected, and the rest were accepted.

“On 2nd September, the Sangathan Parv started, and by 15th November, we had created new booth committees and Mandal committees. Today, we are declaring the district presidents of BJP. The election concluded today, and we have declared their names in 10 organizational districts with the approval of BJP national election committees. Around 12 lakh members have enrolled in Tripura,” he said.



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He announced the names of the district presidents which are Kajal Kumar Das from North District, Bimal Kar for Unakoti, in Dhalai District Pratiram Tripura, Binay Debbarma for Khowai, for Sadar (Rural) Gouranga Bhowmik, in Sadar (Urban) Ashim Bhattacharya, Biplab Chakraborty appointed for Sepahijala (North) while Uttam Das for Sepahijala (South), in Gomati BJP elected Sabita Nag and South (Pilak) Dipayan Chowdhury

“This was decided after the election process,” he told reporters.

He further said that BJP is a party with a difference, and every three years, they hold Sangathan Parv with new hopes, new people, and new directions to move forward. BJP is the largest cadre-based mass party in the world.

“From 2018, BJP formed the government in Tripura. It is a double-engine government, and benefits are reaching the people. This government is a government of the people. The government and party are working for the poor, women, farmers, and youths. Massive development is underway in the state. Before the BJP government was formed, the per capita income was very low, which has increased significantly,” he added.