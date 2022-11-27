Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on November 27 claimed that the ruling BJP is a ''party with a difference'' and there is a huge difference in ideology from other political parties.

“Party with a difference is the BJP party and Bharatiya Janata Party is different from other political parties. The idea of this party is to develop and serve the people”, said Saha after listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" program and launching a week-long State-wide "Har Ghar BJP" campaign.

He said that with an aim of reaching the common people about the development projects of this government, the initiative of ‘Har Ghar BJP’ program has been taken.

“Several important issues were raised in the 'Mann Ki Baat' program given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The prime minister was able to show an example of how much the country has developed in the field of information technology in his speech today. In this case, he highlighted the use of drone technology”, the chief minister added.

Talking about the ‘Har Ghar BJP’ campaign, the Chief Minister said that whenever the Prime Minister and the state president of the BJP call for the programs, the common people of Tripura have given huge support.

He also expressed hope that the ‘Har Ghar BJP’ campaign which started today will also see a massive response.

In this context, he emphasized the voluntary participation of party functionaries at all levels.

The Chief Minister said, “This campaign will be held from the booth level till December 3. From there it will go to Mandal leaders, then it will reach the Pradesh Committee and this way the party organization will be stronger”.

He also warned everyone that there may be various provocations and incitements by the opposition political parties at present.

“No one should step in any kind of provocation of the opponents. The current dual-engine government believes only in development. Everyone's goal should be limited to development”, he said.