Tripura BJP discusses Village Committee polls, organisational strengthening in first core committee meeting under new president

The Tripura unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on June 22 held a core committee meeting to discuss preparations for the upcoming Village Committee elections and measures to strengthen the party organisation across the state.

The meeting, the first since MLA Abhishek Debroy assumed charge as the state BJP president, was attended by several senior party leaders, including BJP Northeast Coordinator Sambit Patra, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, General Secretary (Organisation) Ravindra Raju, Tripura BJP in-charge Dr Rajdeep Roy, ministers, MPs and other office-bearers.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Debroy said the BJP traditionally holds core committee meetings every month and that the latest meeting focused on reviewing organisational activities and future plans.

He said the party decided to hold meetings of mandal committees, district-level committees and coordination committees at the block and district levels to address various organisational issues and further strengthen the party structure.

The state BJP president also informed that the party discussed implementing programmes related to Balidan Diwas from June 23 to July 6, following directives received from the party leadership in New Delhi.

“We have focused on the core organisation as well as strengthening the party at the grassroots level,” Debroy said.

According to party sources, the meeting also featured discussions on the upcoming Village Committee elections, scheduled for September this year, and preliminary deliberations on future municipal body elections. Leaders reviewed strategies to enhance the party’s outreach and organisational preparedness ahead of the electoral exercises.

Sources described the meeting as significant, as it marked the first core committee deliberation under the leadership of the newly appointed state BJP president.