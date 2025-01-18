The election for the District Presidents of BJP in Tripura will take place on January 20 while the nomination and scrutiny will be held on January 19.



In an order, State Returning Officer BJP, Tripura Pradesh, Samarendra Chandra Deb said that all concerned are hereby notify that the elections for the post of District President, Bharatiya Janata Party, Tripura Pradesh will be held in the respective District office as per schedule.

He also requested all to attend and participate in the Sangathan Parv Election process in time to elect their respective District President.



“The Submission of nomination will be held on January 19 from 12:00 AM to 01:00 PM in the respective District Offices of BJP. The Scrutiny of Nomination on January 19 from 01:00 PM onwards and the elections and results will be declare on January 20”, said the notification.



The notification also reads that nomination form can be collected from the Designated Officer to be present at the venue (District office) in time and all Nominations must be submitted in prescribed format and within the stipulated time.



“The decision of the designated Officer in the matter of scrutiny process and Election results will be Final. Any dispute or grievance related to the Election process should be submitted in writing to the Returning Officer through e-mail”, it added.