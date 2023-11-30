The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura has expelled its former MLA, Arun Chandra Bhowmik, for six years, accusing him of anti-party activities.

BJP sources told India Today NE that the decision was made by the State President of BJP Rajib Bhattacharjee.

"This letter serves as formal notification of your expulsion from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) due to anti-party activities. Your actions and conduct have been found to be in direct contravention of the principles, values, and directives set forth by the party. After careful consideration and in accordance with the decision made by the State President of BJP, it has been decided that you will be expelled from the party for a period of six years, effective immediately from the date of this letter"

The source said that the involvement of the MLA in activities that are against the interests of the party and its objectives is not conducive to the principles we uphold.

"As a result, his membership within the BJP has been revoked, and he is no longer affiliated with BJP in any capacity," said the source.

Arun Chandra Bhowmik who was a Congress leader, have joined BJP prior 2018 Assembly Election and also contested in the 2018 election from Belonia Assembly Constituency and become an MLA.