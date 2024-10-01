The Tripura BJP has expelled the party’s Vice President Patal Kanya Jamatia from the party for anti-party activities and indiscipline.

The decision came a day after Jamatia's announcement of floating a new political party Tripura People’s Socialist Party (TPPS).

In a statement, BJP said, “Bharatiya Janata Party Tripura Pradesh Committee Vice-President Smt. Patal Kanya Jamaatyar has been expelled from the primary membership of Bharatiya Janata Party for anti-party and party indiscipline. The expulsion was effective immediately in an order signed by Amit Rakshit, General Secretary of the Pradesh Committee, as per the instructions of the Province President”.



Also Read: Society must overcome 'disorder' of placing elders in old age homes: Tripura Minister Tinku Roy

After floating the political party Patal said, “We are launching the Tripura People’s Socialist Party to expand our vision for social upliftment.

Additionally, we will introduce the Tripura People’s Farmers Organisation, a cooperative initiative aimed at fostering entrepreneurship within the community.”

She emphasized her desire to work across multiple platforms to address the pressing issues faced by the people of Tripura.

When questioned about the legitimacy of her dual roles within the BJP and her own party, Jamatia defended her decision, stating, “If a representative from the Tipra Motha Party can compete and win elections under the BJP banner, then I too have the right to engage with another political entity.”a