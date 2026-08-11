Tripura BJP extends moral support to Jharkhand student agitation; accuses Congress of using students for political gains

Tripura Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Tuesday, August 11 launched a sharp attack on the Congress-JMM government in Jharkhand, accusing the Congress of adopting “double standards” on student movements and using students for political gains.

Addressing a press conference at Kushabhau Bhavan, the Tripura BJP headquarters, Chowdhury said the student agitation in Jharkhand demanding a corruption-free administration, transparent recruitment and protection of the future of the younger generation was entirely democratic. He said the BJP extended its moral support to the movement.

The minister alleged that while Congress leaders viewed student protests in Delhi from one perspective, the Congress-JMM government in Jharkhand was taking a different approach towards a similar movement in the state.

“Congress follows one policy in Delhi, another in Bengal, a different policy in Tripura, another in Jharkhand and yet another in Kerala,” Chowdhury said, claiming that such “double standards” were causing the party to gradually lose public support.

He also questioned the role of Tripura Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury in the Jharkhand student agitation. Chowdhury asked why LoP had travelled to Delhi but had not visited Ranchi to stand in solidarity with the protesting students.

Alleging police excesses against students in Jharkhand, Chowdhury claimed that women protesters had also been subjected to alleged mistreatment during the agitation. He said the use of force against students exercising their democratic rights was unacceptable.

Chowdhury also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Congress's alliance with the JMM was the reason for his silence on the Jharkhand protests. He said that if Gandhi was genuinely concerned about students’ rights, he should put pressure on the Jharkhand government to address their demands.

The minister further accused Congress of attempting to create instability by using student issues for political purposes, alleging that the party leadership had failed to play an effective role despite the ongoing agitation in Ranchi.

Chowdhury also targeted Congress over the controversy surrounding the alleged NEET question paper leak. He alleged that the opposition party had attempted to create disruption in Parliament over the issue, while the Narendra Modi government had taken steps, including legislative measures, to address examination-related irregularities.

He said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had accepted responsibility for maintaining the credibility of the examination system and had taken responsibility over the issue, while Congress had allegedly sought to turn the matter into a political issue.

Chowdhury urged political parties and the media not to view students’ democratic movements through a partisan lens. He stressed the need to protect democratic values and constitutional institutions while giving priority to the legitimate concerns of students.

Reiterating the BJP’s moral support for the Jharkhand student movement, Chowdhury demanded that the Congress-JMM government immediately address the protesters’ demands and demonstrate its willingness to engage with them.