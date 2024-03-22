The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura has announced Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumder as its candidate for the upcoming Ramnagar assembly bypolls. The seat became vacant following the demise of veteran BJP MLA Surajit Dutta in December last year, with voting scheduled to take place on April 19.

Majumder is set to face off against former CPI(M) MLA Ratan Das, who will contest as an independent candidate under the INDIA bloc. The Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha, extended his congratulations to Majumder for his nomination as the BJP candidate.

"I congratulated Mayor Dipak Majumder for his nomination as the BJP candidate for Ramanagar assembly seat. To support Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I appeal to the electors of the assembly constituency to cast their votes for him on April 19," Saha wrote on his Facebook page.

Expressing his gratitude, Majumder spoke to reporters, stating, "I am familiar with the sentiments of the people of Ramnagar assembly constituency for many years. In fact, I used to accompany former MLA Surajit Dutta during his 40-year tenure from the constituency. I am confident that the party will win from the seat."