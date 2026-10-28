The Tripura unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has finalised its candidate list for the upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) elections and expressed confidence in winning all 21 urban local bodies in the state.

The party’s core committee met in Agartala on October 28 to review election preparedness, candidate selection and its strategy for the upcoming polls. The names of the candidates will be announced after the election schedule is declared.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Manik Saha, former chief minister and BJP national general secretary Biplab Kumar Deb, Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra, BJP national general secretary (organisation) Ravindra Raju, Tripura in-charge Mriganka Deo Barman, former Union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik, former MP Rebati Tripura and state party leaders.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, BJP state president Abhishek Debroy said the party had completed its preparations, including finalising the candidate list, and was ready to contest the elections across all 21 urban local bodies, including the municipal corporation.

“We are confident that we will win all the seats. The candidate list is ready, and all preparations have been completed. We will announce the candidates once the election is declared,” Debroy said.

The meeting also reviewed the political situation in the country, with Debroy accusing opposition parties of attempting to create instability. He defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that opposition parties were misrepresenting the exercise for political gains.

Debroy further announced that the party would participate in a protest on October 31 against what he described as the opposition’s misleading campaign over the SIR exercise.

Former BJP state president and MP Rajib Bhattacharya said the meeting also discussed the party’s organisational role and preparations for the upcoming elections.

“The process has begun, and the election-related preparations are progressing. We discussed our role and position in the upcoming elections,” Bhattacharya said.

The BJP leadership said its organisational preparations and electoral strategy were in place ahead of the polls, while reiterating its confidence in securing victories across all 21 urban local bodies in Tripura.