As the Lok Sabha election approaches, the ruling BJP in Tripura has intensified its party activities by strengthening the booth-level operations and actively participating in micro-level work.

The party has also formed booth-level teams led by three members, including the Booth President, the most senior leader in the booth area, and the Booth Level Agent (BLA).

"As the Lok Sabha election is drawing near, we have held a series of meetings in the party office and at the district level. Following the central committee's directives, we have initiated our party's activities at the booth level," said a BJP leader.

He further stated that the party is now focusing on micro-level work and has established committees in all 3,328 booths across the state.

"We have set up committees in all 3,328 booths to enhance our efforts. Each committee will be led by three individuals, including the most senior leader in that area, the Booth Level Agent (BLA), and the Booth President. They will be responsible for all election-related tasks," he explained.

The BJP leader also informed that this strategic approach aims to streamline communication and mobilization efforts within the party's ranks.

"By empowering booth-level workers and leaders, the party aims to expand its outreach and strengthen its connection with the electorate," he added.

When asked about a potential meeting regarding the Lok Sabha candidate, the BJP leader stated, "So far, no final meeting has been held in the state, but a section of leaders has discussed potential candidates' names in Delhi. However, it will take some time as the election is scheduled to take place in 3 to 4 months, and before that, a series of meetings will be held in the state."