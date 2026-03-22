Tripura BJP forms 15-member panels for ADC, Dharmanagar polls; Core committee meet tomorrow

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has constituted two 15-member committees to oversee preparations for the upcoming elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and the Dharmanagar Assembly by-election.



The TTAADC polls are scheduled to be held on April 12, with counting on April 17, while the Dharmanagar by-poll is slated for April 9.



In an official order issued by BJP General Secretary Amit Rakshit, several senior leaders have been assigned responsibilities for the district council elections. The committee includes Ministers Tinku Roy, Sushanta Chowdhury, Bikas Debbarma, Santana Chakma, former MP Rebati Tripura, party General Secretaries, and ST Morcha President Parimal Debbarma.



A separate 15-member committee has been formed for the Dharmanagar by-election. The panel comprises Minister Sudhangshu Das, party Vice President Tapas Bhattacharya, General Secretary and MLA Bhagaban Das, State Secretary Ratan Ghosh, Joint Treasurer MK Nath, and other state committee members.



Meanwhile, Tripura BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharjee chaired an organisational meeting at the party’s state office to review preparations for the district council elections.



Speaking on the occasion, Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that detailed discussions were held regarding strategies and organisational arrangements for the upcoming Autonomous District Council elections.



Party sources informed that a core committee meeting will be held on Monday at the state party office to finalise the list of candidates for the TTAADC polls. The official announcement of candidates is expected soon after the meeting.