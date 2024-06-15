The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed a committee appointing incumbent Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb as convenor who will visit West Bengal and take immediate stock of the post poll violence situation and report further.

In an order, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said that Lok Sabha elections concluded across 28 states and 8 union territories and among the Assembly elections held, along with the national election, two states saw transfer of power.

“All this has happened peacefully, with no instance of political violence reported from anywhere. Except for West Bengal, which continues to be in the vice grip of post poll violence, the kind we saw post 2021 Assembly elections”, Singh said.

He further alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remains a mute spectator, while "criminals" of her party, attack and intimidate opposition workers and voters, with impunity.

"Even the Calcutta High Court has taken note of these excesses and extended deployment of CAPF till 21st June and has listed the matter for further review on 18th. In such a scenario, BJP National President Shri JP Nadda has constituted a committee to visit West Bengal and take immediate stock of the situation and report further. Members include. Biplab Kumar Deb, MP - Convenor, Ravishankar Prasad, MP, Brijlal, MP and Kavita Patidar, MP", the order reads.