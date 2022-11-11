As the election is approaching in Tripura the BJP has intensified its campaign in tribal areas following which more than 19 voters leaving 10 families joined the BJP, leaving TIPRA Motha, CPIM in Raisyabari under Gandachhara sub-division of Dhalai district.

Speaking on the matter, Bharatiya Janata Janjati Morcha (BJJM) State General Secretary Devid Debbarma said that the party has intensified its campaign in tribal areas of Tripura and gaining massive support too.

“Under the leadership of National Janajati Morcha president Samir Oraon, we are holding different programmes in tribal-dominated areas. Our programmes especially are at booth level to strengthen the booths. But we are received huge support and people are also coming out to join our programme. And we are confident enough of winning the 2023 poll with a full majority”, said Devid.

While National Janajati Morcha president Samir Oraon lashed out at the CPIM and Congress alleging that they have looted the people of Tripura for a long time.

“There was no infrastructure like water, electricity, or roads in the hilly area. But the Bharatiya Janata Party formed the government in Tripura in 2018 with a determination to change. In the last four and a half years, roads with electricity, and drinking water are being provided in the”, he said.

He also said that apart from this, Ayushman cards are being provided to the people of tribal to get proper health services along with providing houses through Prime Minister Awas Yojana.

“These developmental works were not properly implemented during the previous government”, he said.