In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the Tripura BJP conducted an organizational meeting today, focusing on strategies for the polls.

Tripura comprises two Lok Sabha seats, namely East and West Tripura.

Prior to the commencement of the meeting, BJP Tripura president Rajib Bhattacharya said that they would discuss preparedness and review reports collected from across the state regarding the Lok Sabha election.

“As the Lok Sabha election is approaching, we have convened a special organizational meeting. Today, we also listened to the 107th episode of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat, and we discussed the reports received from across the state on the upcoming Lok Sabha election. IIn the meeting we will also discuss about what role we should to play during poll and will also discuss about the preparedness”, said the BJP chief.

The meeting was chaired by BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, with Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, BJP National Secretary Pankaja Munde, Ravindra Raju, State General Secretary (Org.), Tripura, in attendance.

Cabinet ministers, MLAs, District Presidents, BJP state General Secretaries, and party office bearers also participated in the meeting.

Later, sources from the party revealed that the meeting focused on the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Additionally, leaders emphasized the need to launch a massive campaign on the schemes introduced by the state and central governments, the progress of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, and the strengthening of booth levels for the upcoming elections.

"During the meeting, the leaders stressed the importance of strengthening booths as the Lok Sabha election approaches. They also received reports from District Presidents about the party’s current condition in their respective areas, which will be shared with the central team. A preliminary strategy was decided for the poll, and responsibilities were assigned," said the source.