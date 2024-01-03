Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Tripura BJP on Wednesday convened a meeting with party leaders and karyakartas to discuss strategies and convey directions set by the central committee.

Tripura comprises two Lok Sabha seats, namely East Tripura and West Tripura Constituencies.

The meeting, held at Sahid Bhagat Singh Yuba Abas in Agartala, was chaired by Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, Former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, and Ravindra Raju, General Secretary (Organization Tripura and Assam).

Speaking about the meeting, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya stated that it primarily focused on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"We convened a meeting with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha election. During this meeting, we decided on post-election actions and provided directions to karyakartas and leaders. Detailed discussions were also held on our strategies," said the President.

He added that the meeting included instructions for party leaders and karyakartas on how to work towards making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again.

"We will communicate the decisions made by the Central BJP team and concentrate on strengthening the organization to ensure Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister again, symbolized by gifting two lotuses in the election," he informed reporters.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma stated, "As the election approaches, leaders and karyakartas are holding discussions. Various matters were discussed, including the Ram Mandir, election-related issues, and organizational matters. Our party is democratic, and decisions are made through discussions involving all leaders and karyakartas. We respect both leaders and karyakartas in our decision-making process."

