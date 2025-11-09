Tripura BJP gears up for TTAADC polls, focus on organisational strength

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha chaired a key organisational meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on November 9 to review preparations for the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections and assess the party’s internal structure.

The meeting, held in Agartala, was attended by BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharya, general secretary Amit Rakshit, former MP Rebati Tripura, vice presidents, and leaders of various party wings.

Following the discussions, Saha said the session centred on bolstering the organisation at all levels ahead of the polls. “We discussed organisational matters. The local body elections and the TTAADC elections are approaching, and we deliberated on these issues,” he told reporters.

He clarified that no talks took place regarding alliances, emphasising that “the focus was entirely on strengthening the party organisation.”

The TTAADC is currently governed by the Tipra Motha Party, which recently entered into an alliance with the BJP in Tripura. The upcoming elections are expected to test the coalition’s political understanding and the BJP’s outreach in tribal areas.