Tripura BJP goes solo in TTAADC polls, candidate list to be announced tomorrow

The Tripura unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 23 decided to contest all 28 seats independently in the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections.

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha announced that the party has finalized its candidate list, which will be officially declared after receiving approval from the central leadership.

Dr. Saha made the announcement following a core committee meeting at the state BJP office, chaired by him and attended by BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharya, senior leaders including Ministers Tinku Roy, Bikas Debbarma, Pranajit Singha Roy, Ratan Lal Nath, former MP Rebati Tripura, former MoS Pratima Bhoumik, General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, and other key members. The meeting began at 6 PM and concluded around 9 PM.

Addressing the media, Dr. Saha said, “We will contest all 28 seats of the TTAADC. We have finalized our candidates and sent the list to Delhi. Once the central leadership reviews and approves it, we expect to announce the names by tomorrow morning.”

On the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), an alliance partner, he noted that the party had already announced its candidates without prior consultation. “We are in talks with them to understand why this was done without discussion. Discussions are ongoing,” he said.

Regarding Tipra Motha Party’s decision to contest independently, Dr. Saha said that while Tipra Motha is part of the state cabinet and an alliance partner, each party has its own political strategy. “In the ADC, BJP is in the opposition and not in an alliance. As an opposition party, we are contesting all 28 seats. Tipra Motha will field their candidates, and so will we. It should be a healthy contest,” he added.

Expressing confidence, Dr. Saha concluded, “We are 100 percent sure of our victory.”