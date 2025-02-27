The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura held a crucial meeting today to chart its future course, focusing on upcoming party programs, organizational strengthening, and grassroots outreach.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, alongside BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharya, Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath, and other senior party leaders.

Addressing the media, BJP state spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty stated that the meeting emphasized the party’s organizational restructuring, with district committees newly formed. “District presidents, ministers, and office bearers were present. We have planned an upcoming organizational meeting, after which a blueprint will be finalized for further party strategies,” he said.



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On the selection of the state BJP president, Chakraborty mentioned that the process is ongoing and is expected to conclude in the first week of next month. He added that Prabhari Jual Oram's visit for the finalization of the state president is yet to be scheduled.

Focus on Public Engagement & Government Schemes

The party also discussed the celebration of International Women’s Day and other mass outreach programs. Leaders were instructed to raise awareness about government schemes, aiming to strengthen the party’s connection with the people.

The meeting underlined the BJP's commitment to consolidating its position in Tripura, ensuring effective governance, and preparing for future electoral challenges.