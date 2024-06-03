The ruling BJP’s Election Management Committee held a crucial meeting just twelve hours before the counting of votes, directing all party workers and leaders to refrain from any kind of violence.

The meeting took place at the Pradesh BJP office in Agartala and was chaired by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Other key attendees included BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, Finance Minister Pranajit Sinha Roy, General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, BJP Mahila Morcha President Mimi Majumder, and others.

Taking to Facebook, CM Manik Saha announced that the counting of the 18th Lok Sabha elections would be held on June 4, and that he had conducted a preparatory meeting at the party level to focus on this counting.

“We are confident that the re-establishment of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government under the beloved Modiji with a full majority is only a matter of hours away. At this juncture, I appeal to the functionaries of the Bharatiya Janata Party at all levels to maintain the democratic tradition intact without indulging in any kind of incitement,” he stated.

Sources from the party told India Today NE that leaders have explicitly instructed workers, various Morcha leaders, and other karyakartas to maintain peace in all areas.

“The meeting was held in anticipation of the poll counting. Our party president and the Chief Minister reviewed the counting preparedness across the state. Both leaders advocated for a peaceful and smooth counting process and strictly directed everyone not to engage in any kind of violence or instigation,” said a party source.

The source further informed that similar meetings were held with leaders in other districts and sub-divisions, assigning them the responsibility to ensure no violence occurs during the poll process and after the declaration of poll results.