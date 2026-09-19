Tripura BJP holds organisational meet ahead of Village Committee polls, discusses election strategy

The Tripura unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held an organisational meeting at Muktadhara Auditorium in Agartala on September 19 to review preparations for the upcoming Village Committee elections under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP state president Abhishek Debroy, ministers, MLAs, MDCs, district and mandal-level leaders, office-bearers and senior party functionaries attended the meeting.

Saha said the meeting focused on strengthening the party organisation and reviewing preparations for the Village Committee elections.

“We had an organisational meeting here today. The organisational meeting was held in view of the upcoming Village Committee elections. Various workers from different parts of the state participated in the meeting. The concerned MLAs were also present,” Saha said.

He said discussions covered organisational issues related to the elections, including the steps that party workers should take and those they should avoid during the election process. The leadership also issued instructions to workers and leaders, he said.

BJP state president Abhishek Debroy said the meeting also discussed the upcoming by-election and other elections, besides organisational matters.

“Discussions were held regarding the by-election. Our NDA alliance has been formed. We discussed the upcoming elections and how various organisational matters can be reorganised and strengthened,” Debroy said.

The meeting comes ahead of the September 28 Village Committee elections, which will be held across 587 Village Committees under the TTAADC, covering 4,597 seats.

Among those present at the meeting were Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Speaker and MLA Rampada Jamatia, former MP Rebati Tripura and former Union minister Pratima Bhoumik.

The BJP has held several organisational meetings in recent weeks as parties prepare for the Village Committee polls, with the ruling alliance also working on electoral coordination ahead of the contest.