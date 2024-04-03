In preparation for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, BJP's National General Secretary (Organization), B.L. Santosh, spearheaded a crucial gathering with all BJP leaders in Agartala, particularly concentrating on the West Parliamentary Constituency.

Speaking with India Today NE, a BJP. leader who didn't wish to be named said that the agenda was to intensify organizational efforts at the grassroots level and devise strategic campaigning plans at the BJP election headquarters.

The BJP leader convened the session primarily directed towards the West parliamentary seat, with notable figures including BJP candidate and former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Chief Minister Manik Saha, and BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya in attendance.

Commencing with a meeting with the election management committee of the West parliamentary seat, Santosh subsequently led discussions with the Mandal presidents of the constituency.

"With the intent to fortify our grassroots presence ahead of the impending Lok Sabha elections, B.L. Santosh, the National General Secretary (Organization) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), arrived this afternoon for an imperative meeting. Later in the evening, he chaired a pivotal session with us, focusing on the West Parliamentary seat. He meticulously gathered insights from leaders and urged us to expedite our efforts", said the source.

During the session, Santosh stressed the imperative of accelerating organizational endeavors at the grassroots level. "He also delineated a strategic blueprint for the election campaign," added the source.

"He provided guidance on navigating the election campaign and delineated specific focal points", disclosed the source.