The Bharatiya Janata Party Janajati Morcha Tripura Pradesh has alleged that there has been rampant corruption and nepotism in the 'walk —in- interview' for the recruitment of teachers in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Submitting a memorandum to all Sub Zonal development officers, Janajati Morcha placed before facts of omission and commission of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) thereby depriving the janajatis of their legitimate rights and benefits.

Highlighting the issues faced by the janajatis regarding their legitimate rights and benefits, the Morcha said that it has been reported in the press, and social media the growing corruption in the recruitment process in the TTAADC and the said has been also raised several times but the authorities of TTAADC remained silent and reluctant to give any explanation on this matter, which shows the involvement of vested interest.

Further, the state government on the request of TTAADC has released the fund of Rs.30 Cr in single instalments, taking into the view of urgency for quality health Service in TTAADC areas, however, the work has not yet been completed and it has been found that the funds allotted for this purpose have remained either unspent or has been deviated for other purposes thereby depriving the indigenous peoples of Tripura better health care.

The memorandum also stated that the state government had earlier sanctioned Rs.10 Cr for the construction of a multi-storeyed building on the land belonging to the TTAADC now where the old Council Bhawan stands in Agartala. This was done in view of the fact that large numbers of janajati students, patients and youth come to the state capital for various works having no proper place to stay. Now however there is a sudden decision to relocate the proposed Bhawan to Shillong without any reason just for vested interest, which is quite evident.

On the other hand, in the name of security shed construction Rs.13 Lakhs has been sanctioned but it has ultimately been used to build the private residence of CEM.

The memorandum also highlighted that there is rampant corruption in the procurement of thread and nepotism/favouritism in distribution. The deserving beneficiaries were deprived. This is a thread scam of procurement and distribution violating all financial norms that are mandatory to be followed.

"There has been corruption and immoral practices in the admission of students into Khumpui Academy. The BJP Janajati Morcha (BJJM) demands that this admission scam needs to be en-choired immediately as it has jeopardised the future of many students.

Further, the recruitment of nurses in TTAADC through a non-transparent process has led to corruption depriving eligible candidates. We Demand that the guilty be brought to book immediately", mentioned the Bharatiya Janata Party Janajati Morcha Tripura Pradesh in its memorandum.

The Bharatiya Janata Party Janajati Morcha Tripura Pradesh alleged that the TTAADC is enjoying authority without accountability this reveals rampant corruption in various matters.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has repeatedly asked for accounts and has sent several reminders. However, the TTAADC authorities have failed utterly to produce current accounts and accounts of previous years.

The Bharatiya Janata Party Janajati Morcha Tripura Pradesh demanded proper accounts of public money that are actually meant for the development of Janajati people and take immediate action against the above-mentioned irregularities committed by TTAADC in financial matters, nepotism, failure to give accounts and misappropriation of public funds within 15 days.

