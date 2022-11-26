Tripura’s ruling BJP from November 27 will launch a week-long ‘Ghore Ghore BJP’ (BJP in every house) campaign by publishing a report card of the development works that have been done under the BJP-led Tripura government.

Speaking in a press conference, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha said that the Tripura government is working without any corruption and in a transparent way following the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“With so many hurdles BJP formed government in Tripura and has improved the law and order situation following which different crimes have drastically declined. Tripura government is working without any corruption and in a transparent way following the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, said CM Saha.

He further said that starting November 27, BJP will start ‘Ghore Ghore BJP’ campaign to aware the people of the state about the developmental works which the state government has done for the betterment of the people.

“We will also publish a report card to show the people highlighting the developmental works our government has done in the last 4.5 years. We will also highlight the law and order issue which has significantly improved in the state after BJP formed the government. No one can raise allegations of corruption against the BJP government. After handing over the report cards to people, we will take comments from people and we will also start our membership drive tomorrow”, said CM.

While giving a detailed reports about the campaign, the state president of the ruling BJP Rajib Bhattacharya said that all the Karyakartas, MLAs, and senior leaders including ministers will take part in the campaign.

“During this campaign, we will visit all 60 assembly constituencies. The MLAs will be leading the campaign in their constituency. During the campaign we will hand over the party flag and also the report card of our government”, Bhattacharjee added.